INEC Postpones Voter Revalidation Exercise Until After 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of its nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, following a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

According to the Commission, “the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise was considered” during the meeting, after which it “resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 General Election.”

INEC explained that the exercise remains a “vital component” of its mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

“It is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register.

“The exercise also aims to provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required,” he said.

The revalidation exercise had initially been scheduled to take place between April 13 and May 19, 2026, in three phases covering local government, ward, and polling unit levels.

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Its purpose was to sanitise the national register of voters, removing duplicate, underage, deceased, and ineligible entries, while allowing voters to verify and update their personal information.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to delivering “free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections,” noting that the postponement is aimed at ensuring a smooth build-up to the 2027 polls.

Meanwhile, Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will run from April 2026 to January 2027, alongside the ongoing deployment of technologies like BVAS and a hybrid results transmission system.

The elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027 (Presidential/National Assembly) and February 6, 2027 (Governorship/State Assembly).