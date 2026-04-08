There’s No Pathway For Tinubu To Return As President In 2027 — Rhodes-Vivour

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said President Bola Tinubu has no pathway to re-election in 2027.

Rhodes-Vivour, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said data from credible polls indicate that the president will not emerge victorious in the next presidential election.

“I have looked at data, we have polling that is going on now, credible polling — there is no pathway for the president to emerge victorious, that is why we are seeing all these shenanigans,” he said.

He added, “There is no pathway for him. When you look at the North that gave him 62 per cent of his votes, you see the tsunami that is happening in the North. You have a president that created a government system that is just for the city boys. It is a city boys’ government. It’s not even a proper South-West government; it’s his cronies that are just in charge.”

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The Lagos politician blamed the president for the crisis affecting opposition parties, including the ADC.

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According to him, having assessed that the odds are against him ahead of the 2027 polls, the president is resorting to instigating crises within opposition ranks as a strategy to retain power.

“So, the best pathway is to create an environment where he is the only candidate on the ballot for the presidency. That is what he is trying to achieve, but he is not going to succeed,” he said.

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed the names of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as chairman and secretary of the ADC from its portal, citing a court order to maintain the status quo.

The party has faulted INEC’s decision, alleging that the electoral body misinterpreted the court order. Since then, the ADC leadership has held a world press conference to reject the move.

Earlier on Tuesday, prominent members of the party staged a “Save Nigeria Democracy” protest at INEC headquarters in Abuja. Among those present were Peter Obi; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi; former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former Senate President David Mark; former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola; and former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

Hundreds of supporters, including members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, also participated in the protest.