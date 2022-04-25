2023: Amaechi Visits Ondo Traditional Ruler, Pledges To Construct Railways If Elected President

A presidential aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, promised to construct the Ondo seaport as well as ensure the completion of the railway in the state if elected President in 2023.

Amaechi made the pledge while speaking at the palace of the paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi during his visit to the state to support his presidential ambition.

“When I came, Akure was not part of the Lagos-Calabar railway but I included Akure. The deputy governor told me he wants the seaport. I said fine, if you have investors, we will give you a licence.

“Our job as government is to give licence for the seaport. I made the job, Your Majesty. There are very few candidates you vote as presidents that will continue the railway because it takes a strong and determined mind like President Buhari to continue with the loan for the construction of the railway. So the chances are that if you vote the wrong person, the whole thing would have been aborted.”

Speaking further, the minister told the monarch that he is in the state to seek the support of the people in winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election and also the presidential election.

Amaechi also maintained that he has the qualities required to be the President of Nigeria owing to his political antecedents and his successes as state legislator, governor and presently minister.

On security, he said he has gathered the requisite experience as former Rivers State governor where he tackled the myriads of security challenges facing the state then.

In his response, the monarch said he believes that Amaechi will fulfil his promises, noting that he is a credible politician.

The traditional ruler also made a demand for the rail line as well as the seaport in Ondo State.