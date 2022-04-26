Buhari Mourns Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed away on Monday, April 25.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, President Buhari sympathised with the government and people of Rivers State over the loss of the political stalwart, democrat and administrator.

According to President Buhari, Graham-Douglas served differently as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism, leaving a legacy of distinguished service to the nation.

He also noted the historic roles Alabo Graham-Douglas played in entrenching democratic rule and a liberal culture, joining well-meaning Nigerians and global leaders to stand and speak for justice and fairness, while promoting grassroots development among his people.

President Buhari believes the investments of the deceased in people and building of institutions will be remembered by posterity.

He prayed that the Almighty God grants his soul a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.