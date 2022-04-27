2023: Amosun Joins Presidential Race, Vows To Help Nigeria ‘Achieve Her Manifest Destiny’

Senator Ibikunle Amosun has declared his intention to contest the presidential seat in the 2023 general election, promising to help Nigeria “achieve her manifest destiny”.

The Senator, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, made the decision known in a letter he wrote to the Senate.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the former governor’s letter during a plenary session on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the letter, the lawmaker says his experience makes him fit for the seat.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District,” the letter read.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences, and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as a leader in Africa and of the black race.”

The letter noted that the official declaration will take place on Thursday, 05 May 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, CBD, Abuja.

Amosun’s declaration further adds to the growing list of politicians who have declared their intention to vie for Nigeria’s number one position under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Already, a chieftain of the party and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; a former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha among others, have indicated their interest for the APC ticket.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River had yesterday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Nigerian leader had given him the go-ahead to contest for the post.

Also, there are speculations that former President Goodluck Jonathan will soon declare his intention.

The Cross River leader, however, said if “the APC feels that President Jonathan is the appropriate candidate that will take us to victory, I will turn my support for him”.

On Tuesday, the APC started the sales of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to intending aspirants.

The party had earlier fixed the fees for the nomination forms — presidential hopefuls are to pay N100 million while those for governorship will pay N50 million.

It also pegged the form for the state House of Assembly at N2 million, the House of Representatives is N10 million, and the Senate at N20 million.

The development sparked debates among Nigerians with many describing the fees as exorbitant considering the economic condition of the country.

But the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, defended the decision, saying the party also gave concessions to some set of persons.

“I get that people may have legitimate questions around that (referring to the cost of the nomination form). Don’t forget at the same time some of the most special groups of citizens were granted high consideration either in delivering nomination forms to them for free or in the case of women and people living with disabilities,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today last week.

“Youths who are between ages 25 to 40 were granted 50 percent discount. The party advised the party on the price tags. What is the present situation in the country? We still live in a country where people live very opulent lifestyles and make legitimate money.

“APC isn’t for the rich. Things are not perfect economically. They are not perfect anywhere. The party made a decision that the value put on these forms are justified.”