Nine Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign After Buhari’s Order

Nine ministers seeking elective positions in the 2023 elections have tendered their resignations.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, after a valedictory held for the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House in Abuja.

He said that ten ministers in total are leaving. Nine were physically present while the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who is the tenth minister, was absent.

During the event, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked them for their services to the name, urging the rest of the cabinet members to remain dedicated to their work.

Their resignation followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to ministers and other political appointees seeking elective offices to resign from their posts.