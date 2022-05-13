Advertisement

UPDATED: Buhari Meets With Outgoing Ministers, Thanks Them For Their Service

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated May 13, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by outgoing Niger Delta Minister, Sen Godswill Akapbio, outgoing Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of State Mines and Steels, Hon Uche Ogah; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Christ Ngige and Minister of State Petroleum, Timiprey Sylva; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, and Minister of State Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadua. With them is SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a meeting with the outgoing ministers of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 13TH 2022

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with ministers who are seeking elective offices in 2023 and thanked them for their services to the nation. 

In a valedictory session at the Council Chamber in Abuja on Friday, Buhari appreciated them for their cooperation. He also admonished other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

On whether former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), he stated that the party is in the best position to know.

During a briefing after the session with the outgoing ministers, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that ten of them were leaving.

According to him, some of the ministers have tendered their resignation while the others are in the process of doing so.

READ ALSOBuhari Orders FEC Members With Political Ambitions To Resign

 

Those who were at the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation,  Ogbonnaya Onu.

 

Nine were physically present while the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who is the tenth, was absent.

The meeting follows the President’s recent directive to all ministers and political appointees contesting for various elective positions to resign from their appointments on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.



More on Headlines

2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman

Buhari Ready To Resolve ASUU Strike ‘Once And For All’ – Presidency

Female Student Killed, Burnt In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy

2023: ‘I Am Having Fun’ – Emefiele Laughs Off Anxiety Over Presidential Ambition

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV