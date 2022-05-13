PDP Congratulates Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu At 60

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as he marked his 60th birthday.

PDP’s felicitation was contained in a statement on Friday signed by the party’s spokesman, Honourable Debo Ologunagba.

“Senator Ekweremadu is a brilliant lawyer, resourceful administrator, seasoned legislator, and down-to-earth democrat who remains committed to the unity, stability as well as entrenchment of equity and justice in our country,” the letter partly read.

It added that “over the years, as Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Enugu State, Secretary to Enugu State Government, three-time Senator of the Federal Republic and two-time Deputy Senate President, Senator Ekweremadu remains outstanding in his dedication to the development and welfare of Nigerians.

“We appreciate Senator Ekweremadu’s contributions alongside other PDP leaders in stabilizing our Party in furtherance of the mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The PDP congratulated Senator Ekweremadu, the Ikeoha Ndi Igbo, on the auspicious occasion and prayed that God bless and grant him many more years in good health.