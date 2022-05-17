APC Inaugurates Screening Committees Ahead Of Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated Screening Committees for State House of Assembly aspirants across the 36 states of the federation.

This is coming about two weeks before the conduct of the party’s primary elections slated for May 30 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The committee, inaugurated by APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, is in charge of elections of the ward and state delegates that will elect governorship candidates and the presidential candidate of the party.

According to members of the committee, there are over 3,000 aspirants contesting for state house of assembly seats.