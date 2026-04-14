Tight Security As ADC Holds National Convention In Abuja

There is tight security across Abuja as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) holds its national convention today.

There was a deployment of operatives at the Rainbow Event Centre in Garki, where the exercise eventually took place.

Delegates, journalists, and other attendees went through screenings at entry points, while patrol vehicles were stationed at strategic locations to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Former presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were also seen at the venue.

The security build-up came amid concerns over disputes within the party, with rival groups laying claim to its leadership.

The convention was relocated to the Rainbow Event Centre after the party encountered last-minute difficulties securing earlier venues.

ADC leaders alleged that access to public facilities, including the Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, was denied.

Leadership Crisis

The convention comes against the backdrop of a leadership tussle within the party, with groups led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala Gombe both claiming leadership of the party.

Owing to ongoing litigation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the recognition of either group.

Nevertheless, delegates moved ahead with plans to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The convention, themed “So the Nation May Work”, is also expected to ratify amendments to the party’s constitution and manifesto, conclude pending state congresses, and outline its strategic direction.

Thousands of delegates from across the country are attending the convention, with accreditation ongoing for much of the day under tight security.

The party was adopted as a coalition formation in July 2025, eyeing a defeat of President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 election.