Liman Kantigi Emerges Niger PDP Guber Candidate

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Liman Kantigi has emerged winner of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State.

Kantigi beat four other aspirants – Sani Kutigi, Sidi Abdul, Abdulrahman Gimba and Abdullahi Jankara – to clinch the party’s ticket.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the State electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said a total of 808 delegates were accredited to vote in the primaries which held at the party secretariat in Minna.

He stated that Kantigi polled 667 votes to emerge winner of the contest, while his closest rival, Sani Idris Kutigi got 114 votes.

Abdullahi Jankara received 21 votes, Gimba Abdulrahman, 3 votes, and Sidi Abdul polled zero votes.

According to the Chairman, three invalid votes were recorded.

Ewhrudjakpo thanked the national secretariat, the delegates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) security agents and the state PDP for the peaceful conduct of primaries.

The chairman, however, regretted the death of the three delegates that lost their lives on Wednesday on their way to obtain their means of identification which would enable them vote in the primary.