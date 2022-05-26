Nwifuru Wins Ebonyi APC Governorship Primary

Honourable Ogbonna Nwifuru has won the All Progressives Congress Governorship Primary for Ebonyi State.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the APC primary in the state declared him the winner after announcing that he polled 743 delegate votes to defeat other aspirants.

His closest rival in the race was Rosemary Okofe who got 63 votes.

READ ALSO: Mai Mala Buni Wins APC Governorship Primary In Yobe

Others were Ucha Ali Julius, Edward Nkwegu, and Elias Mbam.

The primary election was held at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.