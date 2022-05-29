Abiodun’s Chief Of Staff Wins APC Ticket For Amosun’s Senatorial District

Three new senatorial candidates on Saturday emerged as the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

One of them is Mr Salis Shuaib, the Chief of Staff to the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, who contested the party’s primary for Ogun Central senatorial district election.

Shuaib got the votes of 301 of the 370 delegates accredited to cast their ballot in the primary and was subsequently declared the winner of the exercise.

Having bagged the APC ticket, he will now contest the election for the Ogun Central senatorial district seat which is currently occupied by a former governor of the state and a presidential aspirant, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

In another senatorial zone, a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, emerged as the APC flagbearer in Ogun East.

Daniel, who was governor from 2003 to 2011, polled 450 votes to beat other contenders in the party’s primary held in Ijebu Ode town.

Before the exercise commenced, the incumbent lawmaker representing the district, Senator Lekan Mustapha, stepped down for the former governor who was later declared the winner of the primary.

The exercise took a different dimension in Ogun West senatorial district, where a serving member of the Senate in another state defeated the incumbent lawmaker to win the APC ticket for the zone.

Senator Solomon Adeola, who represents Lagos West district, won the APC primary conducted by party officials at the Orona Hall in Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Fondly called Yayi by his supporters, he polled a total of 294 votes to defeat the incumbent lawmaker, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who recorded no vote.

The Returning Officer of the primary, Dapo Adekoya, announced the result of the primary monitored by a team of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Mr Kolapo Ademole.