APGA Condemns Owo Terrorist Attack

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has roundly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a Catholic Church at Owo in Ondo State.

In a statement released yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the party wondered why any right-thinking persons should embark on such a heinous and inhuman act against innocent worshippers.

It expressed angst at the unfortunate development and charged security agencies to unmask those behind the attack and deal decisively with them to serve as a deterrent to those planning to polarize this country through the fanning of the embers of hate, ethno-religious inclinations and divisiveness.

“This kind of unprovoked attack should not be allowed to recur as any recurrence would have weight consequences on the fragile peace and unity of our nation,” the statement added.

APGA sympathized with the families of the victims of the attack, including the government and people of Ondo State, and prayed God to console them.