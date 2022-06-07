‘An Expensive Joke’ – Akeredolu Knocks Adamu Over APC Consensus Candidate Choice

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, describing speculations of his choice for the party’s consensus candidate as an expensive joke.

Adamu had on Monday reportedly picked Lawan as the consensus candidate for the presidential ticket, but the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, said it would align with the party’s governors on the power shift to the south.

But in a statement hours after the report emerged, Akeredolu said the move is beyond the APC chairman’s competence, noting that Adamu’s choice runs contrary to that of the majority in the party, and as such it is dangerous.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello Meets Buhari Hours To APC National Convention

“My attention has just been drawn to the expensive joke purportedly enacted by the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The speculation is rife that the Chairman took a flight of fancy and decided to make a pronouncement beyond his competence,” the statement read.

“He has, allegedly, made public his preferred choice as the candidate of the APC for the Office of the President in the next general elections. This alleged pronouncement runs contrary to the position of the majority of Northern Governors in APC and their counterparts in the South.

“Our agreement is unanimous on this issue. The office of the President should be contested for by qualified persons from the Southern part of the country if the move to get a consensus candidate fails. There has been no shift from this settled issue.

“Let it be known that the Chairman or anyone who holds a contrary opinion does so at a personal level. He is at best embarking on a frolic that reasonable people will consider dangerous. We are grieving but have not forgotten that Power MUST shift to the south. On this, we stand.”