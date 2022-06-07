Yahaya Bello Meets Buhari Hours To APC National Convention

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting is coming a few hours before the commencement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

Although the details of the meeting are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate.

Bello is one of the presidential aspirants contesting in Tuesday’s APC primary election. He has vowed not to withdraw from the race despite the demand of governors from the north for the southern region to produce Nigeria’s next President.

The 19 northern governors have told President Buhari to support their idea of a southern presidential candidate for the ruling party in the interest of the unity of the country.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Bello said he was at the Villa to brief the President on the true state of things and clear a misconception regarding his decision to disassociate himself from the resolution to cede power to the south by 13 Northern APC Governors.

He said any attempt by the APC leadership to exclude him from participating in the presidential primary is a recipe for crisis in the party.

The presidential aspirant who continued to oppose the subject of zoning noted that the northern governors ganged up against him because of their vested interests.

He maintained that the APC can only win in 2023 if they play by the rules which according to him is upholding fairness, Justice and equity.

Details shortly…