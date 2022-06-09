Kehinde Shogunle Emerges Ogun Labour Party’s Governorship Candidate

Former Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State, Kehinde Shogunle, has been elected the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state.

He emerged through affirmation by the 100 delegates from the 20 local government areas of the state as the second aspirant Gboyega Ijaola was conspicuously absent for the exercise at an event held at the Nigeria Labour Congress state Secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital

In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate promised purposeful leadership with a great sense of responsibility toward real development of the state as security, human capital development and employment generation as the focal point of his administration.

“Democracy has been turned to a government of a few, by a few for a few. This is not what we fought for and bargained for pre-1999. The need for a third force, a genuine party of the people, a credible alternative with credible people have become critically imperative,” he said.

“The events in the past few days are indicating that their time is up, our time is now! Our Labour Party, the true party of the people is here! The national and global enthusiasm that followed the primaries election of the popular and credible Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party is a glaring pointer.”