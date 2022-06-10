Advertisement

Yahaya Bello Donates Campaign Office To Tinubu

Channels Television  
Updated June 10, 2022
Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Yahaya Bello on June 10, 2022.
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has donated an office to the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He made the announcement on Friday during the visit of Tinubu in Abuja.

Tinubu arrived in the company of former All Progressives Congress’ National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In response, Tinubu appreciated the gesture and promised to work for the party and country’s unity.

The meeting is party of reconciliatory moves following the outcome of the APC presidential primary.

Bello was one of several contestants beaten by Tinubu in the race to clinch the APC’s presidential ticket.



