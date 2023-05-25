I Will Not Disappoint, Tinubu Promises Nigerians

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed not to disappoint Nigerians, recognizing the trust and magnitude of expectation and responsibility bestowed on him as he receives investiture as an incoming President.

He made the declaration today in his acceptance speech after President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) at the State house.

The President-elect also acknowledged that Nigerians are deserving of a better country, noting that his administration will continue to reach out to President Buhari whenever the need arises.

The former Lagos State governor becomes the 16th person to be given the GCFR Honour following in the footsteps of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Sani Abacha, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Moshood Abiola.

President Buhari also conferred Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima. with the honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).