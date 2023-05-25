JOHESU To Begin Indefinite Strike At Midnight Today

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has said that it will embark on an indefinite strike starting from Midnight on Thursday, May 25, following the failure of government to meet its demands.

This comes just one day after JOHESU organized a rally to the National Assembly (NASS), to make their case before the legislators.

In a letter dated May 9, 2023, the leadership of JOHESU issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers on their platforms.

The organization which serves as an umbrella body of health workers’ unions and associations, noted that the government had shown tendencies to shift from their agreed terms and rules of engagement relating to non-discrimination in the determination of the wages and benefit packages of health workers in Nigeria.

While highlighting their demands, the unions called on the federal government to consolidate on Health Salary Structure as agreed in terms of the settlement of September 2017, which had lingered since 2014.

They also urged the government to pay peculiar allowance to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHP as well as the immediate and unconditional implementation of the Consultant Cadre circular of pharmacists in all federal health Institutions.

Other demands include, payments of all withheld salaries of its members in Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and their withheld April and May 2018 Salaries; speedy adjustment of retirement age from 60 – 65 years and the exclusion of some health workers in the payment of new hazard allowance as well as payment of COVID-19 allowance balance.