Akwa Ibom Declares State Of Emergency In Health Sector

The Akwa Ibom State government has declared a state of emergency in the health sector following a comprehensive review of its healthcare development roadmap.

The move, according to the government, is designed to accelerate reforms and deliver more efficient healthcare services in line with Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting at Government House, Uyo, Commissioner for Information, Elder Aniekan Umanah, said the emergency regime would be anchored on key directives.

READ ALSO: Ibas Commences Transition Process In Rivers With Thanksgiving Service

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Secretary to the State Government; the Head of the Civil Service; the Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisor; Honourable Commissioners; and Special Advisers.

“Under this emergency, medical facilities across the state will be further upgraded, while the recruitment portal for healthcare workers has been reopened,” Umanah explained.

“We are engaging 2,000 healthcare workers, and the requirement for voters’ identity card numbers has been waived for applicants.”

The Commissioner added that the Exco, presided over by Governor Umo Eno, also mandated reforms in medical training.

“The council directed the upgrading of health training institutions, enrollment and training of health professionals, as well as the engagement of retired but willing medical personnel on a contract basis,” he said.

To ensure smooth implementation, the government announced the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, drawing membership from relevant ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, the Exco also approved a supplementary budget proposal of ₦695 billion, raising the 2025 budget size to ₦1.65 trillion. Of this, ₦125.6 billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while ₦569.3 billion is allocated for capital expenditure.

According to Umanah, the supplementary budget will fund multiple initiatives, including the implementation of the new minimum wage, payment of allowances for NYSC members serving both within and outside the state, emergency flood and erosion control, and the completion of ongoing projects affected by inflation.