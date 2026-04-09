Police Raid Criminal Hideout In Akwa Ibom, Recover Firearms

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have raided a criminal hideout disguised as a church.

Named ‘All Power Belongs to Me, Solomon of our Generation’, it is located

in Ndiya Mfia village, in Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.

Seven suspects were arrested during the raid. The operatives also recovered firearms and other exhibits.

The suspects were identified as Preacher Brian Ebeka, Kenneth Ezekiel, Dickson Ndueso, Abang Rowland, Esther Elijah Okon, and Joy Elijah Okon.

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Exhibits recovered include two locally made double-barrel guns, five expended cartridges, four motorcycles, three large generators, 10 mobile phones, and one police crest.

Others are four jungle boots, one peak cap, one saw blade, one spanner, several plate numbers, five machetes, one special forces vest, bottles of suspected spiritual oil, and one enlarged photograph linked to an ongoing investigation.

“Acting on credible intelligence indicating that suspected criminals were hibernating in a compound disguised as a church, the Command swiftly mobilised for a targeted operation. At about 0600 hrs on 8th April 2026,” the statement read in part.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the location was being used as a cover for criminal operations, raising serious concerns about the misuse of religious fronts for unlawful activities.

“The Command wishes to issue a stern warning to all criminal elements in the State: there will be no hiding place.

“Any attempt to disguise criminal activities under any cover, religious or otherwise, will be met with the full weight of the law.”