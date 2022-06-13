South West States Mourn Owo Church Attack Victims For Three Days

The six states in Nigeria’s South West region on Monday commenced three days of mourning in honour of the victims of the church attack in Owo.

This comes three days after governors in the region resolved to mourn the victims within the period following a meeting held last Friday to review the state of insecurity in the South West.

Channels Television had reported that no fewer than 40 people were killed and many others injured when gunmen opened fire on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation with various individuals and groups calling on the government to ensure the assailants were arrested and brought to justice.

Days after the incident, the Federal Government linked the killings to the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) – an account that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said was speculative.

In line with the resolutions of last Friday’s meeting, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Ondo State extended the mourning period in the state till Wednesday, following the initial seven days period which began last Monday.

He directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for the three days period, to honour those who lost their lives to the attack.

Similarly, the Oyo State government, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, directed that flags be flown at half-mast for three days.

Authorities in the remaining states are expected to issue a similar directive, as the governors sternly condemned the attack.

Read the communique issued at the end of the virtual meeting of the South West Governors’ Forum on June 10, 2022, below: