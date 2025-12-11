Owo Church Attack: How I Sought Refuge In Restroom – Witness

A witness for the Federal Government in the ongoing trial of suspects connected to the mass shooting and bomb attack that occurred at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, has told the Federal High Court Abuja, that he sought refuge in the church restroom while the attack was taking place.

The first prosecution witness, identified by a pseudo name, SSA and resident in Akure, testified before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Giving evidence-in-chief, he stated that he was hiding helplessly in the restroom with some children when the first, second, and third explosions occurred.

SSA noted that on June 5, 2022, he was presiding over Mass at the church.

While performing the last rites and as members were singing the recessional hymn, they heard a loud noise.

Facing the congregation, he initially thought someone had fallen, but then saw two members of the community quickly lock the main entrance.

An elder rushed to him and informed him that they were under attack, and at that moment he also heard sporadic gunshots outside the church.

The witness said he initially wanted to run out but reconsidered because of the children present. He added that he and some members immediately tried to move the children to safety.

He said the only place available for refuge was the church restroom, where they continued to hear gunshots.

After two explosions went off, the third explosive detonated very close to where he was sheltering with the children, with an impact that felt as if the ground was about to open.

SSA testified that after he was informed the attackers had left, he came out and saw casualties, both injured and dead, and immediately called for them to be taken to the hospital.

After the first group was evacuated, an ambulance arrived to rescue other casualties within the premises.

During cross-examination, when asked if he knew the number of attackers, the witness responded, “The one struck by a vehicle doesn’t wait to take note of the vehicle’s number.”

He explained that due to the commotion and his focus on rescuing the children as quickly as possible, he could not and did not identify or count the attackers.

After cross-examination, lawyers in the matter requested an adjournment, which the court granted.

Justice Emeka Nwite subsequently adjourned the trial to January 13 and 14, 2026.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel Adedayo Adedipe, SAN, presented the court with a letter of change of counsel authorizing him to take over the Case from Callistus Eze as lead counsel.

The court then read the amended nine-count charge to the suspects, who all pleaded not guilty.

On 5th June 2022, a mass shooting and bomb attack occurred at a Catholic church in the city of Owo in Ondo State, Nigeria.

About 40 people were killed, with the highest estimates being around 80, leaving friends and families of victims with the shattered hope of loosing their loved ones.

The event prompted the Federal Government to swing into action in fishing out the culprits of the act.

In the same year, five suspects alleged to be members of AL Shabab Terrorist Group, where apprehended, they are Idris Abdumalik Omeiza 25 years, Al Qasim Isris, 20 years, Jamiu Abdumalik 26 years, Anduhaleem Idris 25 years and Momoh Otuho Abubakar 47 years.