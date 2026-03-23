Trump Postpones Iran Power Plant Strikes After ‘Very Good’ Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had ordered a halt to his threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after “very good and productive talks” with Tehran, and that negotiations are set to continue this week.

The United States and Iran “have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote, in all capitals, early Monday on his Truth Social platform.

“Based on the tenor and tone” of the talks, “witch (sic) will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings,” he added.

The postponement comes just hours before the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Washington, demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

READ ALSO: Trump Gives Iran 48 hours To Open Hormuz As Tehran Strikes Israel

The ultimatum followed a warning by Trump on 21 March that the United States would “obliterate” Iranian power facilities if maritime access through the strategic waterway was not restored “fully open, without threat.”

The diplomatic pause comes against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the region. Hostilities, widely referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” began on 28 February 2026, with a large-scale joint US-Israeli offensive targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and senior leadership.

The conflict has since intensified, with Iran reportedly launching retaliatory missile strikes on US military installations in the Gulf and on Israeli cities, while also disrupting global shipping by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption has driven oil prices above $126 per barrel and triggered volatility in global markets.

Humanitarian concerns have also mounted, with more than 2,000 deaths reported across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel.

Despite the temporary pause in planned strikes, tensions remain high. Iran has warned that any further attacks on its territory could result in the mining of the Persian Gulf, while Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon.