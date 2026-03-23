CAF Updates AFCON 2025 Records, Confirms Morocco As Champions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially updated its records to recognise Morocco as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Senegal recorded as runners-up.

The update comes after a ruling by CAF’s Appeals Board on 18 March, which overturned the on-field result of the 18 January final held in Rabat.

Checks on the CAF website on Monday show that Morocco are now listed as the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, with Senegal recorded as runners-up. Nigeria retained its position as the third placed team.

The ruling grants Morocco its second AFCON title, its first since 1976.

The final, played on January 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, ended in controversy after a series of contentious incidents.

READ ALSO: Senegal Can Appeal AFCON 2025 Ruling, ‘No Nation Will Be Favoured’ — CAF President

After a goalless 90 minutes, tensions escalated deep into stoppage time when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review for a foul on Brahim Díaz by Senegal’s El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Earlier in stoppage time, Senegal had a goal disallowed after the referee ruled a foul in the build-up, preventing further VAR review. The decision sparked outrage among Senegal’s players and technical crew.

In protest, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to walk off the pitch. The situation led to a suspension of the match for several minutes, during which there were reported clashes involving fans and disruptions in the press area.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané later persuaded his teammates to return to the field, allowing the match to resume.

READ ALSO: Stripping Senegal Of AFCON Title A ‘Disgrace For Africa’ — Fans

The penalty awarded to Morocco was ultimately saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Play proceeded into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored in the 94th minute to give Senegal a 1–0 lead. The goal secured what appeared to be a historic victory, as Senegal celebrated and lifted the trophy, believing they had won their second AFCON title.

However, Morocco’s football federation lodged an immediate protest, citing a breach of tournament regulations.

CAF’s Appeals Board upheld the appeal, ruling that Senegal’s temporary walk-off constituted a violation of Article 82 of the competition rules. Under Article 84, such an offence results in an automatic 3–0 forfeiture.

In its official statement, CAF said, “The Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the final, with the result of the match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.”

The decision has sparked widespread controversy across the football community.

Senegal’s football federation described the ruling as “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable”, adding that it “brings discredit to African football”.

The body has announced plans to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On the other hand, Moroccan authorities and supporters have welcomed the outcome, maintaining that the ruling simply enforces the established regulations.

The incident has also drawn criticism of officiating standards, with many observers describing the refereeing in the final as poor.

The ruling also marks one of the most unusual conclusions in international football history, coming months after the final had been played and celebrated.