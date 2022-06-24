My Family And I Are With You In Your Travails, Peter Obi Tells Ekweremadu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi says he and his family are praying for Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family over their travails.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested by the London Metropolitan police over links to organ harvesting. They are being charged for allegedly conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

Hours after the news broke, Obi took to his Twitter handle to show his support for the Enugu lawmaker but called for justice.

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail,” he tweeted on Friday morning.

“We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

At the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to a Daily Mail report.

“These are serious allegations and these matters are now adjourned until 7 July back here at Uxbridge,” Magistrate Lois Sheard said.

Ms Sheard remanded both defendants into custody ahead of their hearing next month.

Meanwhile, the police said the child involved in the matter “has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.”

‘Transplant for Child’

A source told Channels Television that Ekweremadu’s child has been suffering from kidney disease and needed a transplant. The source, who wanted anonymity, explained that a donor was gotten and sent to the UK for investigation with the aim of providing a kidney.

But, the source noted that the kidney did not match that of Ekweremadu’s child. Thus, the donor was scheduled to return to Nigeria.

However, according to the source, the donor refused to return to Nigeria and instead reported to the UK police to seek asylum.