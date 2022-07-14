Atiku, Okowa, Davido Woo Osun Voters For Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other officials on Thursday arrived in Osun State in honour of the party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is coming two days to the governorship election in the state where Adeleke has once again attempted to govern the state having lost to the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola in 2018.

Also in attendance was popular musician, Davido, Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), former Vice President Namadi Sambo, ex-Osun Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and top officials of the party, including Vice Chairman South-West Soji Adagunodo, were also at the rally.

Addressing the people, the PDP National Chairman berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state, saying there is darkness in Osun State.

He called on the electorates to vote for the party’s candidate, stating that Adeleke will usher in good governance for the people.

Saraki, who mounted the podium, recalled that the party was robbed of its opportunity to govern the state in 2018.

He charged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote out the APC by ensuring that Adeleke is elected as governor on July 16.

In his remarks, Atiku Abubakar charged the people to vote for Adeleke on Saturday and protect their votes.

According to the PDP presidential candidate, elections in Osun State have been rigged for the past 12 years.