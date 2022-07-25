PHOTOS: Emotions Run High As Nigeria’s Amusan Grabs Historic Gold

It was a mixed feeling of tears and excitement for Tobi Amusan after she stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon, bagging Nigeria’s first gold medal in a World Athletics Championship.

Amusan, 25, blazed over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec, not long after she smashed the world record in an overwhelming semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec.

She delivered a jaw-dropping world record in the semis when she shattered the previous best mark of 12.20secs held by Keni Harrison of the United States since 2016.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico settled for the silver and bronze medals after finishing the race behind Amusan.

The Nigerian athlete, along with her two runners-up in the race, later proceeded to the podium where they received their medals.

The photos below captured Amusan’s emotional moments after winning a historic gold for her country…