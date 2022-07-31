2023: Atiku Unveils ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Project’, Asks PDP Members To Firm Up Grassroots Mobilisation

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled a New Generation project named Operation Rescue Nigeria in Abuja.

At the unveiling on Saturday, the ex-Vice President told PDP chieftains and members to firm up mobilisation at the grassroots.

The PDP candidate stated that the 2023 party campaign strategy will be polling unit-based, in line with the new electoral process.

It was an honour to unveil "Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0" under the aegis of the PDP New Generation. I shared the importance of building bridges across this great country, Nigeria, from the North to the South, East and West, so that we might have a united Nigeria.

He, therefore, charged the party faithful to protect their votes, while delivering their respective polling units to the main opposition party next year.

“As you know, our current electoral process is devolved in the polling unit. We don’t want you in Abuja. We don’t want you even in your state, we want you in your polling booths. Go and deliver it to us. Protect the votes and deliver it to us there,” he stated.

The Operation Rescue Nigeria project is a youth-driver structure that the main opposition party hopes to help them mobilise support for next year’s elections.

In his remark, the PDP vice presidential candidate and Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa stressed the need to give the party’s presidential flag bearer the desired support to have the ability to undo the present insecurity and welfare challenges facing the nation.

“In troubled times such as we experience today, we need the guidance of those who have been tested; a man with a nationalistic personnel to secure and not to destroy us and to prosper our people yet again,” he said.

Also speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, charged the party members not to relent as the party hopes to rescue the nation next year.

Ayu is of the opinion that if they collectively work hard as a team, the PDP will return to power next year under Atiku Abubakar’s administration.

“I am very certain that come May next year, you will have a brand new team led by President Atiku Abubakar,” Ayu said.