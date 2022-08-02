2023: DG For APC Presidential Campaign Has Been Chosen, Says El-Rufai

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a director-general has been picked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

This is according to Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, who briefed journalists on Monday after a meeting the APC governors had with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima, in Lagos.

He said other positions in the council are being discussed, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, would be briefed before a formal announcement.

“A decision has been taken on the director-general but other positions in the campaign council are still being discussed. The president and the national chairman and national working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement,” El-Rufai stated.

“This is a delegation of the Progressive Governors Forum led by our Chairman Dr Atiku Bagudu and the party represented by the national secretary.”

“We came to report on an assignment given to us by our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate to begin the broad consultations and develop a structure for the presidential campaign council. We have done some work on it.

“We have briefed the candidate and his running mate and inputs have been taken and our hope is that in the shortest possible time the candidate will consult more with the party leadership and brief Mr President and get his input and then we formally unveil the presidential campaign council.

Though there are some reports that ex-APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was appointed as the director-general of the party’s presidential campaign council, he denied it.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Oshiomhole and the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.