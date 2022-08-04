NDLEA Destroys 120 Tonnes Of Seized Drugs In Lagos

Authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have destroyed about 120 tonnes of seized drugs in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Lagos, stating that the drugs are those seized in the Lagos zone within the last two years.

The seizure consists of bags of Cannabis also called Indian Hemp, cartons of Tramadol, cough syrup laced with codeine cocaine, and heroin amongst other illicit items.

