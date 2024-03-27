Tinubu Awards Slain Military Officers MON, Approves Scholarships For Children, Houses For Families

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, conferred national posthumous awards on 17 slain military personnel killed in the Okuama area of Delta State.

At the burial of the officers and soldiers at the Military Cemetery, Abuja, the President also announced scholarships and house gifts for the children and families of the slain military personnel.

The officers and soldiers were murdered by criminals of the riverine community on March 14, 2024 when the men in uniform were on a peace mission to warring Okuama and Okoloba communities in the area.

Four slain officers were awarded the honour of Members of the Order of the Niger (MON) while 13 slain soldiers were honoured with Officers of the Federal Republic medals.

“Each of the men now belongs to the hallowed list of service men and women who defended our country and protected their fellow Nigerians not minding the risks to their own lives.

“They have all been awarded now a posthumous National Honour. Four gallant officers have been accorded the award of Members of the Order of Niger (MON). The 13 courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been awarded the officers of the federal republic medals,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu said the gallant soldiers would be remembered as patriots who answered the call of duty and paid the ultimate price.

“It is now our duty to protect the families of our departed heroes. The Federal Government will provide housing in any part of our country to each of the families of the four officers and 13 soldiers that were among them.

“The Federal Government has also approved scholarships to all children of the deceased up to university level including those who are in the womb. The military we appeal to you to within the next 90 days to ensure that all benefits of the departed are paid,” the President.