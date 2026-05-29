Troops Rescue 31 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara, Katsina, Kill Five Terrorists

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 31 kidnap victims, neutralised five terrorists, and dismantled several terrorist camps in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina states.

In Zamfara State, troops rescued 31 kidnap victims around the Bagega–Kawaye axis in Anka LGA.

The kidnap victims were rescued from captivity following a precision air interdiction conducted by the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma and a follow-on ground operation on terrorist enclaves west of Bagega Forest.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army / Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said the rescued individuals, who had spent several weeks in captivity, were identified as indigenes of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum, and Anka LGAs across Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“The victims were provided medical support and will be reunited with their respective families,” he said.

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In a separate operation in Zamfara, troops made contact with terrorists in Maradun and the Gidan Dan Jaja axis, where troops neutralised two terrorists and destroyed identified terrorist camps.

“Troops also recovered several fabricated rifles and four motorcycles used by the criminals,” the statement read in part.

In Katsina State, troops intercepted terrorists who were on transit for an imminent attack at the Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu LGA.

“Following a fierce firefight, troops neutralised three terrorists and recovered motorcycles and some quantities of ammunition. One of the terrorists neutralised was later identified as a foot soldier of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani. Rifles and motorcycles were recovered from the two encounters,” the statement read.

Osoba said Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region.