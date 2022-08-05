Buhari Approves N24b For Modular Irrigation Project

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N24 billion for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the execution of a smart modular irrigation project.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, disclosed this on Friday after a private meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja.

The NASENI boss told State House correspondents that he was in the Villa to brief the President on the activities of the agency as well as present the agency’s financial report as requested by Buhari.

He explained that the agency has begun the manufacturing of made-in-Nigeria helicopters and experts have been trained for mass production of the helicopters.

President Buhari had in 2021 approved that one percent of the federation allocation be allocated to NASENI to fund the agency’s activities and engineering innovations.