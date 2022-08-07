Six Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina

No fewer than six kidnap victims have been rescued by police operatives after raiding terrorists’ hideouts at Tandama village in Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the success was recorded on Saturday based on credible intelligence after security operatives raided the terrorists’ hideouts located at Unguwar Dako in Tandama village.

The victims rescued include; Alhaji Garba Dan Mallam, 52, of Unguwar Nuhu, Danja LGA; Rabiu Idris, 45, of the same address; Abba Sama’ila, 38, of the same address; Yunusa Sani, M, aged 54yrs of Layin Sani village, Kafur LGA,

Others are Ishaq Yakub, 40, of the same address and Danjuma Sama’ila, 45, of the same address.

In a related development, eight suspected terrorists including their leader Abdulkarim Faka-Faka were killed during Air Force raids in the same area in a mop-up operation.

Sources said the operation which happened on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, saw some terrorists flee but all their rustled cows perished.

Channels Television gathered that many of the terrorists escaped with bullet wounds, although the military is yet to react to the aerial bombardment.