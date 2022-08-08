Ex-Governors Nyame, Dariye Released From Prison

The former governor of Plateau State Senator Joshua Dariye and an ex-governor of Taraba State Jolly Nyame have been released by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Both former governors were serving jail terms for corruption allegations until they were granted a presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari a few months ago.

The Council of State had approved the pardon alongside 157 other convicts in April this year.

RELATED

Court Sentences Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye To 14 Years In Prison

Buhari Okays Seplat’s Acquisition Of Exxon Mobil Shares

The former governors were convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal High Court, Abuja in 2018.

Dariye was convicted of stealing N1.16 billion while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. But his term was eventually reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, while his conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Nyame, who was Taraba governor from 1999 to 2007, was convicted of stealing N1.6 billion from the state’s treasury and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The judgment was also upheld by the Supreme Court.