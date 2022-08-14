Advertisement

Minisini Wins Second Men’s Artistic Swimming Gold

Updated August 14, 2022
Gold medallist Italy’s Giorgio Minisini celebrates on the podium after winning the Men’s Artistic Swimming Solo Free Final on August 14, 2022 during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

Italian artistic swimmer Giorgio Minisini won his second solo gold medal on Sunday at the European Championship, the first major competition to allow men-only events.

Minisini added the free solo gold to the technical solo title he won on Friday.

He also won the mixed free duet with Lucrezia Ruggiero on Saturday.

Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio was again second with Frenchman Quentin Rakotomalala, who did not compete on Friday, taking bronze.

Italy’s Giorgio Minisini competes in the Men’s Artistic Swimming Solo Free Final on August 14, 2022 during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

That left Serbian Ivan Martinovic, who only took up artistic swimming 10 months ago and won bronze on Friday, as the first man to compete for a solo at a major championship and not win a medal.

In the women’s free event Marta Fiedina won her third gold of the competition, and Ukraine’s fifth, ahead of Linda Cerruti of Italy and Vasiliki Alexandri of Austria.

AFP



