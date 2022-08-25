Corps Member Builds Ablution Points, Renovates Toilet Facility In Zamfara Mosque

A Christian corps member, Jeremiah Shimasaan, serving in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital has constructed an ablution point and renovated a three-unit toilet facility in a mosque.

He also installed a suggestion box at the main entrance of the Zamfara State Radio and Television Services administrative block.

The twenty-five-year-old corps member serving at the Zamfara State Radio and Television Services said the idea of the project is to promote religious tolerance among Nigerians.

Shimasaan noted that the decision was moved by his desire to cushion the stressful effects of getting clean drinking water, for toilet use (conveniences), and ablution especially for the Muslim ummah during prayers.

The suggestion box according to him is for collecting and collating suggestions and emails for administrative purposes.

”My decision to have the project in a mosque is to promote religious tolerance, unity, and peaceful co-existence among people of different faiths. If all of us in this country will respect each other’s faith, and love one another unconditionally, we will have the Nigeria of our dream without killing or attacking one another,” he explained.

READ ALSO: Why Can’t We Channel Abacha Loot To Settle ASUU? Lawmaker Asks

Commissioning the projects, the Permanent Secretary, Zamfara State Ministry of Environment, Ahmad Liman, commended the corps member and described him as a unifier.

Barrister Liman said corps members like Jerry Shimasaan with a heart of gold are very rare to find, but Zamfara state is lucky to have him.

He said the decision to uplift the standard of the mosque conveniences and ablution point will surely attract the corp member Allah’s blessings, guidance, and protection at all times.

The permanent secretary enjoined other corps members in the country to emulate what Shimasaan did which according to him will go a long way in promoting peace and unity among people irrespective of any differences.

Jeremiah Shimasaan is a graduate of English and Literary Studies from the Benue State University, Makurdi.

He is a corps member of NYSC Batch C Stream 1 with state code number ZM/21C/0446 and he is expected to round up his service year in September this year.

Those at the commissioning of the projects include officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving corps members, religious leaders, and representatives of the host community among others.