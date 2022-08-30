Court Denies Abba Kyari Bail, Fixes October 19 For Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed October 19, 20 and 21st as the trial dates for the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the trial dates in his ruling on Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

He equally declined to grant bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others.

They are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on allegations bordering on a cocaine deal.

Kyari was arraigned alongside four suspended police officers including ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu as 2nd to 5th defendants respectively.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite said the applicants failed to present sufficient materials and evidence to warrant the granting of the fresh application.

Justice Nwite, therefore, reaffirmed his earlier ruling of March 28, 2022, ordering an accelerated hearing.

According to the judge, Kyari and his other co-applicants did not show exceptional circumstances to warrant them being granted bail.

This is the second time the court would reject Kyari and others’ bail applications, having earlier turned down a similar request in April this year.

Meanwhile, the suspects are to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, pending the commencement of their trial in October.