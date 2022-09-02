Nigerian NBA Rookie Agbaji Traded By Cavaliers To Utah Jazz

Nigerian NBA rookie, Ochai Agbaji, has been traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz for three-time all-star Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz are also getting Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps.

Utah now has thirteen unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks through 2029 and two 2022 first-round picks as the franchise reshapes its roster following the offseason trades of all-star centre Rudy Gobert and now Mitchell.

Born to a Nigerian immigrant father, the 22-year-old Agbaji was drafted fourteenth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by Cleveland and signed a standard rookie contract in early July worth $4.68 million per season over four years.

He played four seasons at the University of Kansas where he improved year on year, culminating in being named the most outstanding player in the NCAA final four after leading the Jayhawks to their first championship since 2008.

According to nba.com, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a senior at the University of Kansas while shooting 41% from beyond from 3-point range.

He also received big xii player of the year and consensus first-team all-American honours.

Agbaji impressed for the Cavs in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July, scoring 16 points on his debut against the San Antonio Spurs which ended in a 99-90 victory.

He continued his impressive play in the NBA summer league with 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point range against the Charlotte Hornets.

Described by NBA scouts as ready to contribute immediately in his rookie season, Agbaji will now look to continue his career in Utah along with another Nigerian and University of Kansas alumnus, Udoka Azubuike.

Utah has made the playoffs the past six seasons which is the longest current streak in the western conference but has not made it past the second round during that run.