Report Indicts Ex-Kwara Gov In N11.9bn Funds’ Misappropriation

A report of forensic auditors engaged by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has indicted his predecessor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for misappropriating N11.9bn fund during his two-term between 2011 and 2019.

The report also showed that two billion naira cash withdrawals not tied to any project or official expenditure were made within eight days in February 2019, barely one month before the general elections.

Governor Abdulrazaq had employed the services of a private firm to audit the eight-year tenure of his predecessor.

Speaking during the submission of the report to Abdulrazaq, partner at the SSAC and Professionals, Anthony Iniomoh, revealed that not less than N11.9bn was allegedly carted away between 2011 and 2019.

The report also showed that some loans were obtained by the state government during the period whereas the elements of these loans could not be validated.

The auditors suggested to the government to prosecute some individuals and firms indicted in the two-volume report while other issues are to be referred to an administrative panel of inquiry for some individuals to explain their roles in the many infractions.

Reacting, however, a former Chief Press Secretary to the ex-governor, Wahab Oba, described the allegations as preposterous, naïve, unspecific, and generally unfounded. He added that expenditure during the period under review was properly appropriated and followed due process.

According to him, since the past administration left office more than three years ago, the accounts have been properly audited by various auditing agencies and had been certified.

He said any query now, six months to the election, on the legality or otherwise of the expenditure, is an afterthought and politically motivated.