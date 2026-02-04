Banditry: Gov Abdulrazaq Confirms Troops’ Deployment To Kwara

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday night said President Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of troops to the Kaiama area of the state.

Abdulrazaq explained that the battalion of soldiers, known as Operation Savannah Shield, is expected to flush out bandits in Kaiama and the National Park in Niger State.

‎

‎The governor announced this at the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Omar.

‎

Accompanied by security chiefs, he described the attack as genocide, assuring that the bandits within the two states would be flushed out within a month.

‎

‎Earlier, the Emir of Kaiama, who was nearly moved to tears, said 75 villagers in Woro were massacred due to their refusal to be brainwashed and indoctrinated by the bandits, who were preaching un-Islamic teachings to them.

‎

‎The refusal of the villagers was said to have led to indiscriminate shooting, as two vehicles belonging to the village head were used by the bandits to transport many villagers who were abducted.

Gunmen had attacked Woro and Nuku on Tuesday, leaving dozens dead.

Many families were said ot have lost their loved ones in the attack, while several houses were reportedly burnt by the hoodlums.

‎

Soldiers and forest guards were later said to have been deployed to the communities to forestall further attacks.