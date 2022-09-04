Fire Guts Section Of Three-Storey Building In Lagos

Tragedy struck in the Oniru, Lekki area of Lagos State as fire gutted a section of a three-story building.

Channels Television’s correspondent, Dare Idowu, who was at the scene, observed that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

The immediate cause of the inferno is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

However, emergency officials including men of the Fire Service were seen responding to the situation.

No casualty has been reported yet, but there are fears that some properties might be lost to the fire.

The affected building is located on Ifeanyi Street in Victoria Island. It is barely three streets away from the site of the seven-storey building that collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in Lagos in the building collapse. Four persons were also trapped in the building.

The building, still under construction, caved in on Sunday morning. It is situated at Oba Idowu Oniru Street by Ave Maria Hospital, near Sandfield Bus Stop, Lekki.

The situation forced emergency workers and security operatives to quickly move to the site to possibly rescue the trapped victims.

Permanent Secretary (PS), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye both confirmed the incident.

They also confirmed that six persons were trapped and assured search and rescue operations have commenced at the site.

LASEMA said it responded to a distress call at the location at midnight and activated its response plan where six people were reported to have been trapped at the time.