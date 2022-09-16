Sylva Commissions Solar-Powered ICT Centre In Daura, Katsina, Bags Title

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commissioned a solar-powered ICT centre at the Kalgo-Gari Government Secondary School in the Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The centre, built, equipped, and donated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is part of measures to prepare the young generation for the future as the world is going digital.

The Minister while commissioning the center on Thursday noted that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board was set up to develop local capacity and this time around focus attention on developing ICT capacity.

He explained that the facility is also equipped with learning modules through which students can learn online and internationally.

“We have done this in various places and we will continue to do it. We want to start from when people are young, to catch them young and that is why this facility is put in the middle of the school so that at this level they can grow in the knowledge of computer.

“Our problem as a country is to try to see how we can develop the young men of the country.

“And to make it sustainable, it’s powered by solar energy along with a standby generator to address the issue of power outage.

“In addition, there’s water supply, there are other educational projects going on to complement the effort of the State Government. Our future is in the hands of young men,” he stated.

‘A Friend, Brother’

Meanwhile, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk Umar, where the emir reserved a traditional title of “Sarkin Kudun Hausa” meaning “Emir of Southern Hausa”.

This was in recognition of his outstanding performance and contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress. The Minister in appreciation thanked the Emir for the honour on behalf of himself and his people.

He assured to discharge his duty creditably, pledging to work together with the Hausa community in the south in the interest of Nigeria.

“Your commitment to Daura citizens, Nigeria is well known.

“There’s a growing Hausa community in the south and of course, it’s important that they know and realize that they have a friend, brother, and the leader in the south,” the minister added.