Police Discover Cannabis Farm In Abuja, Arrest Suspected Owner

The Police have arrested a thirty-two-year-old man who farms plants suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A statement by the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, says the suspect, Thaddeus Joseph, was arrested by a team of the Command attached to the Anti-Narcotics Section.

According to her, the arrest was based on credible information that the suspect cultivates a large farm of the prohibited plant at Godab Estate in the Life Camp Area of the FCT.

Mrs Adeh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said upon the arrest, the suspect in a voluntary statement confessed to having been in the practice for about two years.

She explained that the Command has perfected all arrangements to hand him over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further prosecution.

“While the suspect and exhibits are being transferred for onward investigation/prosecution, the police investigation has been intensified to track down the chain of supply and other criminal affiliations to this suspected criminal enterprise,” Adeh said in the statement.

“The Commissioner of Police while urging youths and the residents as a whole to eschew drug and prohibited substances-related crimes noted that the involvement in the production and the consumption of such substances isn’t just a crime against the law but also against one’s self.

“He also reassured the good people of the Territory of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to the sustenance of peace and the onward March against crime and criminality till it is brought to the barest minimum.”