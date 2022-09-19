Advertisement

My Nephew, Driver Still In Kidnappers’ Den Three Months After – Kukah

Channels Television  
Updated September 19, 2022
Atiku Was Invited For Peace Accord Signing, Says Kukah
Bishop Matthew Kukah speaks during an interview on Roadmap 2019.

 

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah on Monday said his nephew and a driver kidnapped over three months ago are still in captivity.

He disclosed this at the ongoing high-level forum on political communication and issue-based campaign in the 2023 general elections in Abuja, where he spoke on the need for Nigerians to desist from politics of identity.

Kukah stated the incident happened along the Kaduna-Abuja road about three months ago, adding that his nephew and his wife were coming to Abuja to get medical care when they were kidnapped.

The bishop revealed that the kidnappers however did not kidnap his nephew’s wife because of her condition, but abducted his nephew and the driver who was bringing them to Abuja.

He also disclosed that the captors had requested N50 million, but later dropped to N20 million, stressing that so far, he has had to spend over N30 million to secure the release of some priests working under him who were also kidnapped.

 



More on Local

ASUU: Flights Affected In Lagos As Aggrieved Students Continue Protest

I Have Tremendous Respect For Queen Elizabeth, Says Obasanjo

Assault: I Was Misquoted, No Room For Human Rights Abuses By Policemen, Says FPRO

Court Fixes Wednesday To Rule On FG’s Suit Against ASUU

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV