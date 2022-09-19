My Nephew, Driver Still In Kidnappers’ Den Three Months After – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah on Monday said his nephew and a driver kidnapped over three months ago are still in captivity.

He disclosed this at the ongoing high-level forum on political communication and issue-based campaign in the 2023 general elections in Abuja, where he spoke on the need for Nigerians to desist from politics of identity.

Kukah stated the incident happened along the Kaduna-Abuja road about three months ago, adding that his nephew and his wife were coming to Abuja to get medical care when they were kidnapped.

The bishop revealed that the kidnappers however did not kidnap his nephew’s wife because of her condition, but abducted his nephew and the driver who was bringing them to Abuja.

He also disclosed that the captors had requested N50 million, but later dropped to N20 million, stressing that so far, he has had to spend over N30 million to secure the release of some priests working under him who were also kidnapped.