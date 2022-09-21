Whitemoney Joins Banky W’s Record Label

The winner of the 6th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as ‘Whitemoney’ has been signed onto Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) records owned by Nigerian politician and musician Olubankole Wellighnton also known as ‘Banky W’.

Whitemoney made the announcement on Tuesday via his personal Twitter handle

“Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow.

“EGWU” & “YOU BAD” drops: 23/09/22 Are You Ready????” he stated.

Are You Ready????#Egu #YouBad pic.twitter.com/OqUgbf2lio — Whitemoney-Hazel Oyeze Onou (@itswhitemoney) September 20, 2022

The 30-year-old artiste, who had been singing before going into the Big Brother house attained fame in the house for his lyrical prowess and funny character alongside his culinary skills which earned him the win.

He released some songs which include Rosemary (2018), Your Life (2018), and My Heart (2021). His latest song ‘Selense remix’ has over 150,000 streams on youtube.