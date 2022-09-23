Advertisement
Police Rescue Two Men, Kill Suspected Kidnapper In Edo
Operatives of the Edo State Police Command on Thursday rescued two kidnap victims in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.
The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
She explained that the operatives were on patrol at about 8am on Thursday along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi Road when they received a distress call from residents of Ago-Orio community along the Benin-Lagos Road.
The people, according to Iwegbu, had reported that a four-man armed gang of suspected kidnappers had taken two persons – a 65-year-old man identified as Samson Osegbowa and 38-year-old Stanley Peters who had been working on their farmlands.
She said the team of policemen in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes raced to the scene and embarked on an intensive bush combing.
Both victims, the command spokesperson said, were rescued during the operation and have since been reunited with their family members.
She added that one of the suspects was killed while the security operatives recovered a wooden gun and three cutlasses, among other items from the scene.
Read the full statement below:
Edo Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims
As part of efforts by Edo State Police Command to sustain the ongoing fight against nefarious activities in the state, especially kidnapping, Police Operatives of the Command rescued two (2) kidnapped victims.
Operatives of the Command on 22/09/2022 at about 0800hr while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo state responded to a distress call from distraught indigenes of Ago-Orio community along Benin-Lagos Road that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, One Samson Osegbowa ‘M’ 65yrs and Stanley Peters ‘M’ 38yrs, while working on their farmland.
On receipt of the information, the team of Operatives in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes immediately swung into action, moved to the scene, and embarked on intensive bush combing.
During the rescue operation, both victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family members, however, one of the kidnappers was neutralized during the operation.
The following items were recovered at the scene of the crime, One Wooden gun, three cutlasses, One torchlight, and a pair of operational shoes.
Meanwhile, intensive bush combing of the area is still ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.
While reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe Edo state for the general populace, the Commissioner of Police ( CP )Abutu Yaro fdc also appeals for more collaboration from members of the Public, noting that with credible information there is no limit to what the Police Command can do in combating crimes, especially heinous ones.
E-SIGN
ASP IWEGBU U. JENNIFER
DEPUTY POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
EDO STATE COMMAND,
BENIN CITY.