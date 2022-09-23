Police Rescue Two Men, Kill Suspected Kidnapper In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command on Thursday rescued two kidnap victims in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She explained that the operatives were on patrol at about 8am on Thursday along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi Road when they received a distress call from residents of Ago-Orio community along the Benin-Lagos Road.

The people, according to Iwegbu, had reported that a four-man armed gang of suspected kidnappers had taken two persons – a 65-year-old man identified as Samson Osegbowa and 38-year-old Stanley Peters who had been working on their farmlands.

She said the team of policemen in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes raced to the scene and embarked on an intensive bush combing.

Both victims, the command spokesperson said, were rescued during the operation and have since been reunited with their family members.

She added that one of the suspects was killed while the security operatives recovered a wooden gun and three cutlasses, among other items from the scene.

