Police Arrest Suspected Bayelsa Kidnapper

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a suspected kidnapper identified as John Lyon who operates in Bayelsa State.

The spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Sunday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to him, the suspect who was apprehended on September 15 is in the command’s custody, and more details about his arrest will be provided on Monday.

Lyon who is known to flaunt his wealth on social media is alleged to be involved in several abductions within the Bayelsa State capital.

In one of the videos of the suspect which went viral on social media, he was seen dressed in a pair of pyjamas and displaying some foreign currency notes, asking people to work hard.

Sources claimed the suspect worked as a banker from 2008 to 2014 and identified himself as the Chief Executive Officer of Lions Interior Hub.

He was reportedly trailed to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where he was apprehended by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Following his arrest, another video went viral on social media over the weekend, showing the suspected kidnapper being handcuffed.

He confessed to kidnapping, although he claimed he joined the criminal group to carry out two operations.

Lyon was also seen in the less-than-two-minute clip begging for forgiveness for the crimes he was accused of, saying his wife had just delivered a baby.